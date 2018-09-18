Are you surprised by the overwhelming victory of the Trinidad Knight Riders in the CPL 2018 Tournament against the Guyana Amazon Warriors?
Total Voters: 29
Should Petrotrin's employees take a 15% salary cut to save the refinery?
Total Voters: 26
Do you believe that the term "1%" is NOT confined to any one race or ethnic group
Total Voters: 16
Should Kamla Persad Bissessar apologise for calling the Prime Minister an "Oreo"
Total Voters: 51
Has Your Confidence in the Police Increased following Monday's Rescue of Kidnap Victim Natalie Pollonais
Total Voters: 29