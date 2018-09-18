Are you surprised by the overwhelming victory of the Trinidad Knight Riders in the CPL 2018 Tournament against the Guyana Amazon Warriors?

  • NO (83%, 24 Votes)
  • YES (17%, 5 Votes)

Total Voters: 29

Start Date: September 17, 2018 @ 6:33 am
End Date: September 18, 2018 @ 6:30 am

Should Petrotrin's employees take a 15% salary cut to save the refinery?

  • YES (88%, 23 Votes)
  • NO (12%, 3 Votes)

Total Voters: 26

Start Date: September 14, 2018 @ 6:30 am
End Date: September 17, 2018 @ 6:30 am

Do you believe that the term "1%" is NOT confined to any one race or ethnic group

  • YES (56%, 9 Votes)
  • NO (44%, 7 Votes)

Total Voters: 16

Start Date: September 13, 2018 @ 6:53 am
End Date: September 14, 2018 @ 6:30 am

Should Kamla Persad Bissessar apologise for calling the Prime Minister an "Oreo"

  • NO (57%, 29 Votes)
  • YES (43%, 22 Votes)

Total Voters: 51

Start Date: September 12, 2018 @ 6:15 am
End Date: September 13, 2018 @ 6:30 am

Has Your Confidence in the Police Increased following Monday's Rescue of Kidnap Victim Natalie Pollonais

  • NO (59%, 17 Votes)
  • YES (41%, 12 Votes)

Total Voters: 29

Start Date: September 11, 2018 @ 6:42 am
End Date: September 12, 2018 @ 6:30 am
