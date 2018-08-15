Power102FM

Popular Local Transgender Urges Government To Avoid Legalising Gay Rights.

Popular Local Transgender Urges Government To Avoid Legalising Gay Rights.

Kelvin Darlington is his name. He will no longer answer to the sobriquet ‘Saucy Pow’. Recent sightings of the young man many had ridiculed for years because of his sexual preference, his lifestyle choices, speech and behaviour, have been highlighting a stronger, more socially uplifting sentiment.

Kelvin was recently interviewed. He expressed a desire to help those with homosexual preferences to change their ways, even going as far as to call on the government of Trinidad and Tobago to avoid any move to legalise gay rights in the country.

Earlier this year, the LGBQTI community in Trinidad and Tobago celebrated a landmark Supreme Court ruling which has overturned Trinidad and Tobago’s sodomy law, deeming it unconstitutional.

