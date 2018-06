Government is assuring the nation that several measures are being taken to prevent the spread of Malaria throughout Trinidad and Tobago.

Leader of Government Business in the Senate, Franklin Khan gave the update as he responded to a question posed to him by Opposition Senator Wade Mark in the Senate on Thursday afternoon.

Mr. Khan also urged members of the public to do their part to eliminate possible breeding cites for mosquitoes.

