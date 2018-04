Chairman of the Tobago Festivals Commission, George Leacock, says an economic study will be conducted on the annual Tobago Jazz Experience, which takes place this weekend.

Mr. Leacock made the revelation at the weekly Tobago House of Assembly news briefing.

He also cited why there was a need for this exercise to be carried out.

