Power 102FM Listeners Have Their Say on Anti Gang Legislation.

Staying on this issue, callers to Power 102.1FM this afternoon suggested that more focus be placed on school drop outs, ridding the police service of corrupt officers and placing attention on a holistic approach to address growing concern about crime in the country.

One caller said criminal gangs are also interested in recruiting members, and persons who leave schools before their full stint can be easily influenced to join them.

Another caller cited the need to tackle rogue police officers.

While another said using the multi-prone approach will have positive results.

