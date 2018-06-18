Prakash Ramadhar Suggests T&T ISIS Recruits Attracted to Perceived Sense of Belonging.

Member of Parliament for St. Augustine, Prakash Ramadhar believes the perceived sense of belonging that extremist groups such as ISIS provide, could be one of the factors that attract locals to join their operations.

Also speaking on today’s programme, Mr. Ramadhar said this aspect also serves as a pull for misdirected persons to get involved in the work of radical operations.

Mr. Ramadhar noted that in addition to passing legislation to address terrorism, improved capacity in law enforcement is necessary to tackle the problem.

