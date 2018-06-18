Power102FM

Prakash Ramadhar Suggests T&T ISIS Recruits Attracted to Perceived Sense of Belonging.

Prakash Ramadhar Suggests T&T ISIS Recruits Attracted to Perceived Sense of Belonging.

0

Member of Parliament for St. Augustine, Prakash Ramadhar believes the perceived sense of belonging that extremist groups such as ISIS provide, could be one of the factors that attract locals to join their operations.

Also speaking on today’s programme, Mr. Ramadhar said this aspect also serves as a pull for misdirected persons to get involved in the work of radical operations.

Mr. Ramadhar noted that in addition to passing legislation to address terrorism, improved capacity in law enforcement is necessary to tackle the problem.

Political Leader of the COP, sees no issue with the Minister of Finance’s, decision to fire lawyers who were representing the Ministry in the CLICO Commission of Enquiry and replacing them with new ones…
COP continued support for Govt / Warner denies UNC poaching
Reports….”motion to remove Prakash Ramadhar as COP leader…

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Loading...
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Be part of the Discussion

DISQUS: 0
%d bloggers like this: