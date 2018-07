Just four months into the office, President Paula-Mae Weekes will be out of the country from July 18th to the 22th.

According to the Office of the President, she will spend the five days on vacation leave in the United States.

One of President Weekes’ last official functions before leaving was a visit to Toco on Sunday for a thanksgiving service hosted by the Sangre Grande Regional Corporation and the St. David Anglican Parish.

