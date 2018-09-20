President Paula-Mae Weekes Confirms November 6th As Divali Holiday.

A media release by the Office of the President has informed that this year the Divali holiday will be held on Tuesday, November 6.

The announcement was made on Thursday by President Paula-Mae Weekes in accordance with the provisions of the Public Holidays and Festivals Act.

However, this will not add to the year’s tally of long weekends, of which there were six, including the Independence Day, Republic Day and the Spiritual Baptist Day holidays.

Divali, known as the ‘festival of lights’, is one of the largest celebrations in the English-speaking Caribbean.

Celebrated by Hindus around the world, Divali symbolizes the lifting of spiritual darkness. It is a celebration of good over evil and light over darkness.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

