Primary School Teacher Shot Dead in Sangre Grande. Her Attacker Is Hospitalized After Attempting Suicide.

A 44-year-old primary school teacher was killed overnight in what police understand, stemmed from an argument that erupted between the woman and a close relative. The woman’s attacker is said to have attempted suicide after committing the crime.

Dead is Margaret Diaz- Guevara. The woman, a mother of five, was a teacher at the St. Francis RC School in Sangre Grande. Police reports indicate that the woman was shot by the relative who subsequently put the gun to his head and pulled the trigger. He however suffered massive facial injuries, but survives his self inflicted gunshot wound. He is warded at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt. Hope under police guard, in serious condition.

The Trinidad Guardian newspaper cites an interview conducted with a neighbour of the deceased, saying that the pair had been arguing from early morning. The police had been contacted about the incident by the said neighbour, however the woman believes that if the police had responded with urgency, the woman’s death could have been prevented.

