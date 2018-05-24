Prime Minister and Delegation Tour Australian Ship Yard.

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley along with members of his delegation journeyed to Tasmania, today where they met with directors and executive officers of International Catamarans, an Australian shipbuilding company.

In a media release this afternoon, the Office of the Prime Minister said the delegation also received a tour of the shipyard and viewed first-hand, a vessel currently under construction at the facility.

INCAT, based in Tasmania, is the Australian company which built the T&T Express and the T&T Spirit, which were purchased as used vessels, by the Government of Trinidad and Tobago to service the sea bridge.

The delegation travelled on to Canberra after the tour of the INCAT shipyard.

