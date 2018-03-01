Power102FM

Prime Minister Chooses to Be The Bigger Man. Says Government Will Accommodated Opposition's Request.

Prime Minister Chooses to Be The Bigger Man. Says Government Will Accommodated Opposition’s Request.

The Government has described as delaying tactics, the opposition's proposals for a Sunset Clause in the Anti-Gang legislation.

The Government has described as delaying tactics, the opposition’s proposals for a Sunset Clause in the Anti-Gang legislation.

He had been speaking  with reporters during a news conference Wednesday night.

 

Dr. Rowley said in the interest of doing what is best for the country, the administration is willing to accommodate the Opposition’s request.

 

