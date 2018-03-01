Prime Minister Chooses to Be The Bigger Man. Says Government Will Accommodated Opposition’s Request.

The Government has described as delaying tactics, the opposition’s proposals for a Sunset Clause in the Anti-Gang legislation. He had been speaking

He had been speaking with reporters during a news conference Wednesday night.

Dr. Rowley said in the interest of doing what is best for the country, the administration is willing to accommodate the Opposition’s request.

