Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley and Roodal Moonilal Face Off in Parliament Over Tax Payers Dollars.

Proceedings in the parliament got heated between Prime Minister, Rowley and Member of Parliament for Oropouche East, Dr Roodal Moonilal.

The war of words between both men got confrontational during the Question and Answer segment during which the Prime Minister was asked by the Princess Town MP to indicate whether MP Maxie Cuffie continues to receive the salary of a Cabinet Minister indefinitely, seeing that there is no date of return to his Ministerial Portfolio.

At one stage of the deliberations Dr. Moonilal wanted to know if the People’s National Movement would considered helping the Minister instead of utilizing tax payers’ dollars.

The question was met with strong resistance by the Prime Minister resulting in the intervention of the House Speaker to restore order.

