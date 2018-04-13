Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley Leads Delegation to England for CHOGM From Sunday.

Prime Minister, Dr Keith Rowley, will be leading a delegation from Trinidad and Tobago, leaving on Sunday and returning on Tuesday, for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London, England.

Minister Stuart Young told reporters this afternoon that Dr. Rowley will use the opportunity to meet with officials from energy companies BP and Shell.

Minister Young added that discussions will also take place with security and intelligence officials and members of the diaspora.

There was no word today, on any new developments in the matter concerning the report from the incident at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, over the Dominica fee waiver fiasco. The Prime Minister said last week, he had sent the matter to former diplomat ambassador Christopher Thomas, for his recommendations on further action.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

Telegram

Print

WhatsApp

Skype

Pocket

