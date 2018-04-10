Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley Says Lee Ahye’s Victory Can Be Inspiration for Others.

Prime Minister, Dr Keith Rowley has congratulated sprinter Michelle-Lee Ahye on her victory today in the one hundred meters women’s final at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.

He says Ms. Ahye’s superb performance is the result of hard work and dedication developed over the course of many years.

In a media release the Prime Minister said the distinction of becoming the first woman to win a Commonwealth Gold medal for Trinidad and Tobago in the 100m sprint will undoubtedly inspire other young women and girls to aim for similar excellence in the field of sport.

Dr. Rowley also commended the efforts of Dylan Carter, who also made history for Trinidad and Tobago in securing this country’s first ever swimming medal at the Commonwealth Games, after winning the silver medal in the fifty meters butterfly on Friday.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

Telegram

Print

WhatsApp

Skype

Pocket

