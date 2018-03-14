Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley To Address CJ’s Sabbatical Approval by President Carmona, TODAY.

President Anthony Carmona has responded to Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley’s request for an explanation on the authority used to grant the sabbatical leave to Chief Justice Ivor Archie.

In his response on Monday evening, President Carmona is believed to have reaffirmed his decision to approve the sabbatical leave. Carmona allegedly claimed there was a “legitimate expectation of the CJ,” based on the debate in Parliament on the 98th report of the Salaries Review Commission, that he was entitled to the leave.

Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Dr. Keith Rowley, meanwhile says he intends to reveal his stance on the matter this coming Thursday.

The issue of the proposed sabbatical is in question, as to where the authority for it is established.

A statement from the office of the Prime Minister last evening said Dr. Rowley, having received the response of His Excellency President Anthony Carmona with respect to the purported granting of “sabbatical leave” to the Chief Justice, has had the benefit of Senior Counsel advice and will address the issue after Cabinet on Thursday.

This has added to the list of issues over which the Chief Justice has been under pressure to provide answers, including allegations of misconduct leveled against him.

An investigation into those allegations by the Law Association was deemed unconstitutional by a high court judge and that decision is being appealed by the Association.

And at least two sitting judges have now put their names to open calls for the Chief Justice to step down.

