Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley Warns International Agencies Against Ill Speaking T&T.

Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley, is warning that this country will not allow, without protest, public servants from any international agency to misrepresent our circumstance to the world and stay in the country.

He says, against this backdrop, he will write a complaint to the United Nations at its headquarters about the conduct of persons who take it upon themselves to ill- speak Trinidad and Tobago.

The Prime Minister made this statement in response to a reporter’s question at the weekly post cabinet news briefing at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s yesterday afternoon, on the controversial repatriation of eighty-two Venezuelans.

Dr. Rowley insisted that this country handled the situation professionally and transparently, adding that the country has demonstrated its generosity and care to those in need on several occasions.

