Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley Will File A Formal Complaint Against Un Representative in T&T.

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley intends to write to the UN to complain about the misrepresentation of facts by the organization’s local representative concerning the recent deportation of 82 Venezuelans.

The UN High Commission on Refugees alleged in media releases over the weekend, that among the several of the persons deported were asylum seekers who had registered and received their certificates from the UN and so should not have been allowed to leave without having their circumstances verified by the agency.

The Government has since said that the persons were voluntarily repatriated.

At yesterday’s post cabinet media briefing, Dr. Rowley said he intends to write the UN to file a formal complaint over the comments by the UN representative.

Speaking yesterday, Dr. Rowley added that he will not allow the United Nations (UN) or any other international body to convert this country into a refugee camp.

He explained that the Government did the correct thing in the circumstances and denied it was targeting Venezuelans or refugees.

Describing Trinbagonians as a generous and caring people, he said, the country is already assisting as it is able to, despite limited space and resources.

