Prime Minister Hopes to Add External Value to T&T, By Producing Content For Airing on TTT.

Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley, says the focus of TTT Limited will be a carrier of news, programmes and a producer of content from and for this country and for external value.

He made the comments while speaking at the official launch of TTT limited this afternoon.

Dr. Rowley said tax payer’s dollars will be used to support content and projects that showcases various aspects of the country’s rich cultural mix.

The Prime Minister also responded to concerns raised in the past about the state’s involvement in media.

Chairman of the Board of Directors, Lisa Agard, said all will be done to ensure that TTT limited remains relevant in a competitive media environment.

Meanwhile, Minister of Communications, Stuart Young, says citizens can also expect attention being placed on young people and rural communities.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

