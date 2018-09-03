Prime Minister Maintains, Closure of Petrotrin Was The Most Viable Option.

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley says Petrotrin, which was entrusted with the country’s proven oil reserves, has failed to fully deliver on expectations.

He made this comment during his address to the nation, yesterday, this as he spoke on the decision by the Board of Petrotrin to shut the Point-a-Pierre refinery.

Prime Minister Dr. Rowley maintained that drastic action was required since the state owned Energy Company has been a burden on the treasury for what he said was far too long.

The Prime Minister explained that while the Government is aware of the effects this decision will have on the employees of Petrotrin, this move was the most viable option.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

