Prime Minister Refuses to Act on Speculation Regarding Edmund Dillon’s Overseas Matter.

Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley, says he cannot take action on speculation and misinformation surrounding matters pertaining to National Security Minister, Edmund Dillon, and his private court matter in the United States.

On Thursday in a media release Attorney Farid Scoon, said over the past few days there have been several news articles and television reports relating to the matter, which was resolved amicably on April 4th.

Mr. Scoon, in the release referred to an attempt to revive an already concluded matter. He identified TV6 and the Daily Express as having deliberately placed into the public domain, information concerning the details of the Court’s ruling and directions in the matter, which were conducted in private.

In the House of Representatives this afternoon the Prime Minister responded to questions posed to him on the matter.

