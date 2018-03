Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley, says that in spite of recent improvement in the energy prices the country is not in a position to benefit as it did in the past.

He made the comment in the House of Representatives in response to question posed by Naparima Member of Parliament, Rodney Charles, who inquired as to when several tax measures introduced by the government would be removed in light of encouraging energy prices and increased gas production.

