Prime Minister to Meet With Joint Consultative Council on Construction, Friday.

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley is scheduled to meet with the Joint Consultative Council for the Construction Industry on Friday at 10am at the Office of the Prime Minister, St Clair.

In a media release the Office of the Prime Minister says this forum will provide the JCC and the Government an opportunity for continuous communication on the issues impacting the industry.

The statement adds that it will also allow for critical feedback on the Government’s plans and strategies for the sector.

It also pointed out that this meeting follows the Prime Minister’s announcement earlier this year that he will chair a Ministerial Committee for the Construction Industry.

The release noted that the committee will include relevant Government Ministers and representatives from the various professional bodies which form the JCC.

