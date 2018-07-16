Private School Fees to Be Discussed Today by Cabinet Committee.

A Cabinet Committee will meet today on private school fees.

Last Thursday, Education Minister Anthony Garcia took a note to Cabinet for a proposed increase, but Cabinet referred the matter to the Finance and General Purpose Committee chaired by Finance Minister Colm Imbert.

That Committee meets today.

The Private Schools Association has signalled its interest in meeting with Garcia and his team to hear what proposal is on the table on the issue of the fee increase which they have requested for students assigned by the government to private schools.

The school year ended last Friday with many of the seven schools not yet in receipt of payments owed to them by the Ministry of Education for the term just ended.

A stand-off between the Education Ministry and the principals of the private schools continues as the issue is not yet resolved.

The disputation centers on the fee increase requested by the private schools.

They are currently paid $1,200 per child per term and say the real cost per child per term is $5,700. While Garcia admitted that the request for an increase after 13 years is a “fair one,” he said the quantum would have to be decided by the Cabinet.

Garcia said the decision of the FNGP will be taken to Cabinet at their meeting this week.

