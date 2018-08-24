Interact with our

Private Secondary Schools Still Uncertain of Way Forward With Education Ministry. Negotiations to Continue.

Private Secondary Schools Still Uncertain of Way Forward With Education Ministry. Negotiations to Continue.

President of the Trinidad and Tobago Association of Private Secondary Schools, Leslie Hislop, says the group has been advised by the Minister of Finan

President of the Trinidad and Tobago Association of Private Secondary Schools, Leslie Hislop, says the group has been advised by the Minister of Finance that negotiations regarding the $5,000 counter proposal fees for Secondary Entrance Assessment examination pupils assigned to their schools, will soon be revisited.

Mr. Hislop said association representatives met with Ministry of Education officials on Thursday to discuss the matter.

Speaking with News Power Now this afternoon, Mr. Hislop said they were informed by the Ministry of a proposed figure of $3,600.

However, this amount was rejected by the association.

Mr. Hislop also made mention of the suggestion that was shared with the Ministry officials.

