Programming and Schedules

9:00 am - Keeping It Real with Sir Charles
- 10:00 am - Every Cent Counts with Garth Thomas
- 12 - 1pm - State of the Nation - News Hour
1:00 pm - Center Stage with Chris Seon
- 1:00 pm - Live @ Lunch (1/2 hr)
- 2:00pm - The Business Corner
- 3:00pm - Dougla Politics with Anil Roberts
4:00 pm - The Afternoon Power Drive - Barrington "Skippy" Thomas, Richard Noray, Chris Seon / David McIntyre
7:00 pm - David McIntyre
- 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm - Breaking the Cycle with Garth Christopher
9:00pm - Music After Dark with Junior Saldenha
- Inspirational Programming and Music
12:00am - Simulcast with the BBC
9:00 am - Keeping It Real with Sir Charles
- 11:00 am - The Police & You - Police information Program
- 12 - 1pm - State of the Nation - News Hour
1:00 pm - Center Stage with Chris Seon
- 1:00 pm - Live @ Lunch (1/2 hr)
- 2:00pm - Facing the Issues with Tony Fraser
- 3:00pm - Dougla Politics with Anil Roberts
4:00 pm - The Afternoon Power Drive - Barrington "Skippy" Thomas, Richard Noray, Chris Seon / David McIntyre
7:00 pm - David McIntyre
- 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm - With Men in Mind hosted by Ms Norma Clarke
9:00pm - Music After Dark with Junior Saldenha
- Inspirational Programming and Music
12:00am - Simulcast with the BBC
9:00 am - Keeping It Real with Sir Charles
- 10:00 am - Mind, Body & Soul
- 12 - 1pm - State of the Nation - News Hour
1:00 pm - Center Stage with Chris Seon
- 1:00 pm - Live @ Lunch (1/2 hr)
- 2:00pm - Arresting Crime
- 3:00pm - Dougla Politics with Anil Roberts
4:00 pm - The Afternoon Power Drive - Barrington "Skippy" Thomas, Richard Noray, Chris Seon / David McIntyre
7:00 pm - David McIntyre
- 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm - Sexplosion with Dr Raj Ramnanan
9:00pm - Music After Dark with Junior Saldenha
- Inspirational Programming and Music
12:00am - Simulcast with the BBC
9:00 am - Keeping It Real with Sir Charles
- 12 - 1pm - State of the Nation - Sports Hour with Alvin Corneal
1:00 pm - Center Stage with Chris Seon
- 1:00 pm - Live @ Lunch (1/2 hr)
- 3:00pm - Dougla Politics with Anil Roberts
4:00 pm - The Afternoon Power Drive - Barrington "Skippy" Thomas, Richard Noray, Chris Seon / David McIntyre
6:00 pm - Fyah Fridays - Reggae Session
7:00 pm - Weekend Pass
9:00 pm - Sexplosion (Mature Audiences Only)
- Dr Raj Ramnanan
- Junior Saldenha (Operator)
- "The Angels"
12:00am - Simulcast with the BBC
- 6:00 am - Wake Up to Inspirational Music
- 7:00 am - Classic Calypso
- 9:00 am - Soca Music
10:00 am - DJ Chris (Chris Seon)
- 10:00 - Soca Sessions
- 12:00 - 2:00pm - Game Time Sports Program
2:00 pm - DJ Maggie (Magnificent Sounds)
6:00 pm - The Reggae Ride
- Gail Ann
- The Ultimate DJ Shane
10:00 pm - Music
12:00 am - Simulcast with the BBC
- Religious Programming
9:00 am - David McIntyre
- 9:00 - State of the Nation Weekly Recap
- 10:00 - 12:00pm - Impact T&T with Andy Johnson
- 12:00 - 2:00 pm - Let's Do This with Sherma Wilson
2:00 pm - Love Stories (Music and Chat)
6:00 pm - Junior Saldenha
- Religious Programming
- 9:00 pm - Souled Out
10:00 pm - Simulcast with the BBC
