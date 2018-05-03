Property Tax Not Oppressive, Says Government Senator.

Government Senator, Nigel De Freitas, is defending the implementation of the Property Tax.

He claims that the tax is needed and dismissed criticism that it is oppressive.

Giving his input on the issue Mr. De Freitas the state can no longer put the matter on the back burner.

Opposition Senator Taharqa Obika described as unethical the taxation of squatting communities.

Independent Senator, Paul Richards, reiterated that it is illegal to occupy state lands and if such persons are required to pay the tax for which they are not the owners of, this may create confusion.

