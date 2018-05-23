Property Valuation Tribunal in the Pipeline, Ahead of Property Tax Implementation.

Minister in the Ministry of Finance, Allyson West, says the government is still interested in setting up the Valuation Tribunal.

The tribunal will be responsible for hearing appeals on decisions of the Commissioner.

It will consist of a Chairperson who shall be an Attorney-at-law with ten years or more experience and two other persons, one of whom shall have wide knowledge and experience in the valuation of property.

The members of the Valuation Tribunal will be appointed by the Minister.

Speaking on the State of the Nation on Power 102.1FM this afternoon, Minister West said this is all part of the ground work being done to facilitate the implementation of Property Tax.

