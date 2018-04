Protest outside the parliament in Port of Spain on Monday from person’s calling for the removal of the buggery law.

Recently, religious groups demonstrated in the Capital City highlighting the need for the law to be kept on the books.

Head of the coalition advocating for inclusion of Sexual Orientation, Collin Robinson, speaking with reporters, said that respect should be maintained for all citizens.

