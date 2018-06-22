Protesters Wage Visually Expressive Protest Outside Parliament in Port-of-Spain. Crime at The Core.

Families of victims who lost their lives through several acts of crime, staged a protest this afternoon outside of Tower D of the Parliament Building.

Several protestors wore white T-shirts with different numbers written in red, to signify the person’s position in the country’s crime statistic.

One protestor spoke with members of the media, saying his brother was innocently killed while plying taxi for hire.

Kevin Sylvester said he decided to protest against the lack of work being done by authorities to put a handle on crime.

Another protestor, Darryl Thomas, said the entire country is affected by the high levels of crime.

Thomas, wearing number 260 on his white T-shirt also printed in red, said he is saddened by the number of lives lost already for the year.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...