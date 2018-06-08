PSC’s Alleged Breaches Leads to Gary Griffith’s Litigation.

Former National Security Minister, Gary Griffith, is claiming that the Police Service Commission breached several legal notices relating to the Selection of the Commissioner of Police.

Mr. Griffith was one of the applicants for the senior position in the TTPS.

Speaking on the State of the Nation Programme on Power 102.1FM this afternoon, Mr. Griffith said due to the alleged breaches of the PSC he decided to send a pre-action protocol letter to the Commission.

Mr. Griffith also offered suggestions on the course of action that should be taken going forward in this matter.

