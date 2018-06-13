PTSC Employees Charged With Larceny, Appear in Court.

Two men, employed with the Public Transportation Service Corporation, were expected to appear before a Port of Spain Magistrate, after being arrested for stealing two kegs of diesel from the PTSC.

43- year -old Curtis St. Louis, a PTSC mechanic, of Phipps Terrace, Talparo, and Andrew Sergeant, also 43, a PTSC driving conductor, of Mon Repos Road, Morvant, were charged with larceny, after being arrested on Monday.

Whilst on duty, at around 2:30pm at City Gate, Port of Spain, a Special Reserve Police Constable observed two men loading two yellow kegs of diesel from a marked PTSC vehicle into an awaiting silver Nissan Frontier motor vehicle, registered to Sergeant.

The kegs have an estimated value of TT$119.00.

Both men were subsequently arrested and conveyed to the Central Police Station, where charges were laid.

