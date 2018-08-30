Public Commentator Says Critical Questions Must Be Answered in Light of Petrotrin Matter.

Public commentator, Michael Harris, says there are many important questions that need to be answered following the decision by state – owned energy company Petrotrin to end its oil-refining operations at Pointe-a-Pierre and redesign entirely its Exploration and Production business.

On Wednesday Petrotrin, in a media release said the refining of oil will be phased out and the Company will import the refined products such as gasoline, diesel and aviation fuels of which the country needs ––approximately 25,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day.

It added that all of the company’s oil will be exported.

Commenting on the development on the State of the Nation Programme on Power 102.1FM today, Mr. Harris reflected on some of the critical details of the restructuring plan that have not yet been made public.

Mr. Harris also reviewed the company’s social and economic footprint that will be impacted by the development.

