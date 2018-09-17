Public Participation Necessary In Major Decision At State Enterprises, Says WINAD Director Folade Mutota.

Director of the Women’s Institute for Alternative Development, Folade Mutota, is suggesting a national policy be developed by the government to ensure that there is public participation when major decisions are to be taken at state enterprises.

She made the proposal while being interview on the Programme Impact T&T on Power 102.1fm on Sunday.

Ms Mutota said including this approach in the country’s governance structure will give citizens a forum to give their input, views and recommendations on matters of definite national importance.

