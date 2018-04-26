Public Warned of Resistance if Ministry of Education Withholds Money Owed to Maxi Taxi Drivers.

President of the Maxi-Taxi Concessionaires Association, Rodney Ramlogan, claims that for the past four months drivers who transport school children have not been paid by the Ministry of Education.

The drivers protested at the Public Service Transport Corporation garage at King’s Wharf, San Fernando Wednesday.

Mr Ramlogan said over three hundred drivers are affected by the situation.

He said the drivers transport about thirty-thousand students every day.

The development, Mr. Ramlogan said, has caused hardship for the drivers who are now unable to meet their various commitments.

He said the public can expect some resistance after the Secondary Entrance Assessment Examination if their concern is not addressed.

