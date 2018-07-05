Rather Than Pass New Laws, State Needs To Better Prosecution Says Former AG.

Former Attorney General, Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj, is suggesting that the state needs to improve its investigative and prosecution machinery instead of passing new laws to deal with criminal gangs.

He made the proposal during today’s Special Programme “In Focus- the Anti-Gang Bill”.

Mr Lawrence Maharaj said passing new laws without improving crime detection and addressing challenges in the justice systems does not correct the present situation.

He also highlighted some of the difficulties that will be encountered with the Anti-Gang Act and the problems faced in other countries who have adopted this legislation.

