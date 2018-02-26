Recycling in Trinidad and Tobago? Solid Waste CEO Says It’s About Time.

A suggestion is coming from Chief Executive Officer of the Solid Waste Management Company Limited, Ronald Roach, for there to be a ban or limit on the

A suggestion is coming from Chief Executive Officer of the Solid Waste Management Company Limited, Ronald Roach, for there to be a ban or limit on the use of non-recyclable items.

The proposal to put on ban on styrofoam has been made in the past by the government, but this was resisted by sections of the business community.

Speaking at a Panel Discussion on Waste Disposal at the University of the Southern Caribbean, Mr. Roach claimed that the time has come for us to adopt the position taken by other countries on this issue.

Meanwhile, Local Government Councillor Martin Gonzales said the relevant authorities can look at providing incentives for citizens to rally behind the recycling process.

