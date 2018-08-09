Power102FM

Regional Corporations Advised to Carry Out Forensic Audits to Combat Corruption.

Head of the Anti-Corruption Investigation Bureau, ASP Alva Gordon, is advising Regional Corporations to carry out forensic audits to ensure that their operations are free of corruption.

The request comes on the heels of the arrest of ten persons on money laundering and conspiracy related charges involving twenty-two point five million dollars in fraudulent payment of salaries at the San Juan Laventille Regional Corporation, allegedly committed over the period 2011 to 2017.

ASP Gordon gave the advice at the weekly TTPS News briefing held at the Police Administration Building in Port- of- Spain on Wednesday.

He also provided information into progress made by the Bureau into various probes.

