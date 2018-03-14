Relocation of Entire Communities May Be Required to Alleviate Flood Problems in Trinidad.

Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Works and Transport, Sonia Francis- Yearwood, says relocation of entire communities may be required to fulfill the mandate of the Ministry in alleviating the country’s flooding problems.

She gave the insight during Tuesday’s sitting of the Joint Select Committee on the Ministry’s progress in this area of their work.

Mrs. Francis –Yearwood also stated that the Ministry collaborates with other agencies including the Land Settlement Agency because squatting and squatters do not come under the Ministry’s purview.

