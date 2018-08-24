Report from Engineers Expected by Monday, Following Earthquake Damage Assessment of Schools, Says Education Minister.

Minister of Education, Anthony Garcia, says by Monday he is expecting a detailed report from engineers at Ministry of Works and Transport who are asse

Minister of Education, Anthony Garcia, says by Monday he is expecting a detailed report from engineers at Ministry of Works and Transport who are assessing several schools following Tuesday’s 6.9 magnitude earthquake.

Minister Garcia gave the update while speaking at a news briefing held at the Ministry’s St Vincent Street, Port of Spain Head Office today.

Mr. Garcia said in cases where it is found that some of the schools are in need of remedial work it is hoped that such will be done before the start of the new on September 3rd.

