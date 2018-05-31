Reports Prove Water Taxi Fire Was Due to Poor Workmanship.

Minister of Works and Transport Minister, Rohan Sinanan, says two separate probes done into the fire on board the Trini Flash water taxi vessel while en route to Tobago on March 28th found that poor workmanship was responsible for the incident.

Minister Sinanan told the Senate on Tuesday that the government has referred the reports from two investigations to the Attorney General for advice.

He said the independent probes were carried out by the National Infrastructure Development Company Limited and the Maritime Service Division.

The Transport Minister explained that the vessel, which is still out of service, will be brought back once the necessary clearance is obtained.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Email

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest

