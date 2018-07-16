Residents of Belmont and Barataria Go to the Polls Today.

The residents of Barataria and Belmont East will go to the polls today after both seats became vacant following the deaths of councillors Pernell Bruno on July 8, 2017 and Darryl Rajpaul on November 17, 2017.

3,237 people are eligible to vote in Belmont East, with the PNM candidate being Nicole Young, while the UNC candidate is Lianna Babb-Gonzales, and for the People’s Empowerment Party, their representative is Felicia Holder

People’s National Movement’s Darryl Rajpaul, won the seat in the 2016 Local Government Election after capturing 724 votes out of the 3,237 persons registered, at the time, the UNC was only able to secure 49 votes

Further East, the EBC had revised its Barataria list of voters to 10,207 voters — ten electors less compared to 2016.

Contesting the Barataria seat which was held by the late Pernell Bruno will see representing the PNM, Kimberly Small, the newcomers the Progressive Empowerment Party will have Christoph Samlal, while Sharon Maraj-Dharam represents the United National Congress.

There are eight polling stations in Barataria with 17 polling divisions.

Polling station 1405 at Don Miguel Hindu Primary School in El Socorro has the largest number of voters of the two electoral districts with 2,010 persons registered to vote.

There are 961 electors at Barataria South Secondary School, the second largest polling division.

In Belmont, there are seven polling divisions with polling division 0810 at St Francois Girls’ College the largest in Belmont East with a recorded 618 registered voters.

Melville Memorial Girls’ AC Primary School has the smallest number of voters of 311 at polling division 0855.

Voters are reminded that they will not be allowed to enter voting booths with cellphones

Police officers will also be posted inside and outside all polling stations to ensure law and order.

Electors are advised to call the EBC’s hotline at 627-1516 or 0745 if they have any queries or problems on polling day.

