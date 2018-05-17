Power102FM

Retrenched UTT Staff Want Clarification on Dismissal.

Retrenched UTT Staff Want Clarification on Dismissal.

0

Retrenched lecturers from the University of the Trinidad and Tobago are calling for clarification on the criteria that was used to dismiss them.

Last week Friday thirty members of the UTT academic staff were given retrenchment letters.

In the Senate on Tuesday Education Minister, Anthony Garica, said the move will not affect the programme being delivered at the institution.

On Wednesday the fired lecturers gathered outside the Education Ministry on St Vincent Street, Port of Spain on Wednesday in a bid to get a meeting with the Education Minister.

Speaking with reporters one of the affected lecturers, Dr. Kumar Mahabir, highlighted their concerns.

Dr Mahabir said the public can expect sustained action on this matter.

Anthony Garcia Says Deliberations Ongoing with OWTU Regarding Job Cuts at UTT.
The Blame Game Begins. Opposition Leader Now Blames PNM For Increased School Violence .
Primary School Principals Discriminating? Education Minister Calls Them Out.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Loading...
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

DISQUS: 0