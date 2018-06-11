Roodal Moonilal Says No Final Decision was Made by Committee on Selection of A Top Cop for T&T.

Member of Parliament for Oropouche East, Dr. Roodal Moonilal says the Special Select Committee assigned for the process to select a commissioner of police did not come to any final agreement.

Speaking on Power 102.1FM’s State of the Nation, with Andy Johnson this afternoon, Dr Moonilal said that the committee was divided on the issue, and there was no consensus among members.

However Dr. Moonilal said he with Ganga Singh in full agreement how the members of the Commission went about this task.

