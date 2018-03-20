Roodal Moonilal Says Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley is Politically Dead.

Member of Parliament for Oropouche East, Dr. Roodal Moonilal is today saying Prime Minister, Dr.Keith Rowley is politically dead. Dr. Moonilal’s comments were made in the wake of the Prime Minister’s comments regarding the Vieux Fort Housing Development.

Speaking on the Power Breakfast show on Power 102.1FM this morning, the former Housing Minister said the Prime Minister, since taking office, has laid blamed on the People’s Partnership Government for critical issues within the housing Ministry.

Dr. Moonilal said former Prime Minister, Patrick Manning cannot be blamed for the current Government’s incompetence.

Continuing in Patrick Manning’s defence, Dr. Moonial said the project had issues from the beginning. He also accused Dr. Rowley of twisting the facts surrounding the construction of the Vieux Fort Housing Development.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley said he had to carry the burden of the Vieux Fort Housing Development, explaining that the project wasn’t stopped by the party’s political opponents, but it fell prey to their own politics within the People’s National Movement.

