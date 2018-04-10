Rowley’s Reshuffle, Outrageous Says Kamla.

“Outrageous and insulting to the people of this country.” This is the way Leader of the Opposition Kamla Persad-Bissessar is describing Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley’s latest Cabinet reshuffle.

In a media statement the Leader of the Opposition said the Prime Minister not only needs to fire Darryl Smith, but demand his resignation from the seat of Diego Martin Central.

She contends that Mr. Smith no longer has the moral authority to represent the mothers, sisters and daughters of Diego Martin Central and he should resign his seat.

