Rural Development Minister Assures Compliance in the Future by Capital City Vendors.

Minister of Rural Development and Local Government Kazim Hosein is assuring Charlotte Street Vendors that moving forward all will be done to ensure that the proper regulations and procedures are followed and that only the registered vendors are allowed to operate”.

Minister Hosein assured vendors that, under the leadership of the Port- of- Spain Mayor, the City Corporation would ensure compliance, crackdown on illegal vending, and restore a sense of order to Charlotte Street.

In a media release Minister Hosein added that with the coming increase for the Municipal Police Service, there will be an even larger complement of police serving the city and ensuring the safety and unhindered movement of all the business persons, pedestrians, commuters, and emergency responders who use this street.”

