Minister of Rural Development and Local Government, Kazim Hosein, says damage assessments and clean-up works continue following Sunday’s heavy rainfall.

He told the Senate on Monday and Rural Development, that the regional corporations in eight municipalities alongside utility companies and other government ministries are involved in the process.

Minister Hosein also revealed the areas and the extent of damage that took place over the weekend due to the bad weather.

