San Fernando Business Community Calls for More Police and Army Patrols.

President of the San Fernando Business Association, Daphne Bartlett, is appealing for joint police and army patrols in the Southern City.

Ms Bartlett made the appeal while speaking at a meeting of business owners over the weekend which also included senior police officers and officials from the San Fernando City Corporation.

She highlighted the increasing amounts of robberies at business establishments.

Deputy Mayor of San Fernando, Vydia Mungal-Bisessar, said criminal elements continue to be use innovative ways to carry out their illegal acts.

Meanwhile, Assistant Police Commissioner Harry Baldeo for the Southern Division also urged business persons to partner with the service to address the situation.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

Telegram

Print

WhatsApp

Skype

Pocket

