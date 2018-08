Mayor of San Fernando, Junia Regrello, is seeking answers from the Judiciary on what he describes as poor conditions at the Borough’s Magistrate’s Court.

Speaking with reporters on the matter, Mayor Regrello claimed that the situation is one which needs urgent attention.

Meanwhile, one Southern attorney, speaking with reporters on Wednesday called for better arrangements to ensure cases are not adversely affected, as this issue is addressed.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Telegram

WhatsApp

Print

More

LinkedIn

Reddit



Pinterest