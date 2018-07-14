Saturday Evening Headlines

Prime Minister, Dr Keith Rowley, is again insisting that the government will not devalue the TT dollar in spite of advice from some that the move should be done to improve the country’s economic and foreign exchange situation. Speaking at a public political meeting ahead of Monday’s Local Government by-elections, Dr Rowley said going that way is not on the government’s agenda.

Meanwhile, the People’s National Movement Local Government by-elections, candidate for Barataria, Kimberly Small, gave some insight into what attracted her to the PNM. The PNM candidate for Belmont East, Nicole Young, said her plan if chosen by the people would be to focus on job creation and activities for young people.

Progressive Empowerment Party Belmont East Local Government by-election candidate, Felicia Holder, is claiming that residents of the area are growing weary of the many promises that have been made to them in the past. Speaking on the State of the Nation Programme on Power 102.1fm Friday afternoon, Ms. Holder said the people are interested in performance rather than eloquent talking from politicians. The PEP’s by-election candidate for Barataria, Christophe Samlal, said although the political party is new on the arena it is focused on empowering people. And, PEP Political Leader, Phillip Alexander, said the party is also concentrating on setting up a presence in Tobago.

The Children’s Authority of Trinidad and Tobago is refuting claims that it failed to act in a case of alleged sexual assault against a four year old child. CATT says the Authority did not receive the report three weeks ago, but on July 7th, where a request was made for assistance in advancing the police investigation. It explains that when the incident was reported in the media on July 11th, the Emergency Response Team of the Authority had already commenced its investigation process, ensured that the child was no longer in danger and the Authority is now working closely with the mother in this matter. In a media release the Authority further denies reports that a psychologist was not available to interview the child. The statement noted that the Forensic Interview was scheduled on the date specifically requested by the police, based on their availability. It added that in order to substantiate allegations of abuse, the Authority collaborates with the Police Service to conduct forensic interviews. This is done to avoid repeat disclosures and re-traumatisation of victims of child abuse. The statement noted that as with all other matters concerning children coming to its attention, the Authority is treating the matter with the confidentiality and sensitivity it deserves.

